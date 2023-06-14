Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Administrative Officer Anurag Goel has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, said an official statement.

According to the statement issued by the Assam Secretariat, the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Assam designated Anurag Goel IAS as the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Assam hereby designates Shri Anurag Goel, IAS (AM: 1996) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of Assam with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, IAS", the statement read.

The release further stated that while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Assam.

"Anurag Goel shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Assam, which he may be holding before such assumption of office. Anurag Goel while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Assam except that he should be designated Principal Secretary to the Government in charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat", the statement added. (ANI)

