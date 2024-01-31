Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): The state of Uttarakhand is set to witness its first woman Chief Secretary as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approves the appointment of IAS officer Radha Raturi for the position.

This comes after CM Dhami issued an order regarding the same.

Raturi is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch.

Prior to her appointment as Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Raturi was the additional chief secretary of the state.

Raturi is the first woman to hold the top administrative post in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

