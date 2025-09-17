New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) development and implementation framework demonstrates high inter-ministerial and cross-sectoral collaboration in laying out actionable pathways. It provides sustainable cooling to meet cooling needs while neutralising its negative impacts, he added.

The Union Minister was addressing the 31st World Ozone Day event, organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Delhi. The theme for World Ozone Day 2025 is 'From science to global action', emphasising the power of scientific discovery to assist policy formulation and inspire international cooperation, demonstrating that collective action based on scientific evidence can protect our planet and its future.

Addressing the event through a pre-recorded message, Bhupender Yadav said that under the Montreal Protocol, scientists and industry worked together to eliminate 99 per cent of all ozone-depleting substances, resulting in the healing of the ozone layer. By regulating the production and use of ozone-depleting substances, the Montreal Protocol has significantly contributed to Climate Change.

Yadav further highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry towards promoting the indigenous development of low global warming potential (low-GWP) refrigerants, including collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Addressing the participants, Secretary (MoEFCC) Tanmay Kumar, said that the environmental perspective should be viewed in totality, including in solving problems relating to various environmental issues. The Montreal Protocol demonstrated that collective action based on scientific evidence can protect our planet and its future.

He also said the initiative of providing training equipment to the Industrial Training Institutes will lead to the development of a skilled workforce in the country in the Refrigeration and Air conditioning sector.

Kumar further highlighted other initiatives taken by the Ministry, including mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a campaign to promote and encourage a sustainable and environmentally conscious way of living through mindful choices and decisions in daily life towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle. He also emphasised the importance of the flagship initiative of the Prime Minister, 'Ek Ped maa ke naam', which is vital for a sustainable future and the protection of planet Earth.

Welcoming the participants, Joint Secretary, MoEFCC, Rajat Agarwal, highlighted the importance of the Montreal Protocol in the protection of the Ozone Layer.

Addressing the gathering, Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in India, recalled that World Ozone Day marks one of the most successful examples of global cooperation under the Montreal Protocol. She appreciated India's achievement of a 67.5% reduction target in HCFC production and consumption from its baseline, and the complete phase-out of HCFC-141b in 2020.

She also underscored UNDP's support to MoEFCC in equipping 120 Industrial Training Institutes with advanced tools for refrigeration and air conditioning training, linking ozone protection with green skills, jobs, and livelihoods. (ANI)

