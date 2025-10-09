ICG and IAF flag off joint scuba diving expedition from Goa on occasion of 93rd Air Force day (Photo/X @IndiaCoastGuard)

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): In a shining example of inter-service energy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Indian Air Force (IAF) flagged off the joint scuba diving expedition from Goa on October 8.

The expedition marked 93 years of the IAF's services to the nation.

A team of 20 divers from both the services navigated the depths of the Angria bank, a pristine and ecologically rich underwater plateau located 70 nautical miles west of Vijaydurg, Maharashtra.

In a post on X, ICG wrote, "Forging Bonds Beneath the Waves. In a shining example of #Jointmanship and inter-service synergy, a landmark Joint Scuba Diving Expedition by @IAF_MCC and @IndiaCoastGuard was ceremoniously flagged off from #Goa on 08 Oct 25, marking 93 glorious years of #IndianAirForce's dedicated service to nation.

A team of 20 divers from both services will navigate the depths of Angria Bank, a pristine and ecologically rich underwater plateau located 70 nautical miles west of #Vijaydurg, #Maharashtra," the post stated.

The venture is a testament to the camaraderie and operational synergy of ICG, but also a call to action for marine conservation and enhanced maritime domain awareness.

"This extraordinary venture is not just a testament to camaraderie, operational synergy, and adventurous spirit, but also a call to action for marine conservation and enhanced maritime domain awareness. Together, we dive deeper for nation, nature, and unity," the post further said.

Earlier, during the celebrations of the 93rd Air Force Day, the restored Hindustan Trainer-2 (HT-2) aircraft, after its induction into the Hindon Air base station based- "Heritage Flight," was displayed publicly for the first time by the IAF.

The HT-2 is the first indigenously built Indian aircraft of the IAF.

Starting from the 1950s, all IAF pilots underwent their basic flying training on this aircraft until 1989. The IAF hailed the HT-2's flypast as the "Flight of History itself".

The aircraft was inducted into the IAF's Heritage Flight on December 26 last year after being restored. (ANI)

