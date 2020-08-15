New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) on Friday requested the Chairman of Air India (AI) for his intervention against "illegal pilots termination" after the request for withdrawal of resignation of 48 pilots was not accepted by the personnel department of AI.

"Pilots who tendered their resignations as far back as July 2019 but later withdrew them well within the mandatory 6 months' notice period have nevertheless been relieved from service suddenly starting from 10 pm on August 13, 2020. The crew was not informed of the acceptance of resignation," ICPA said in its letter to the AI Chairman.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Major Shweta Pandey to Assist PM Narendra Modi in Unfurling Tricolour at Red Fort.

The ICPA further said that a pilot was made to operate an AI flight on August 14 after he was terminated.

"A pilot was made to operate AI 804/506 of August 14. In this case, were the crew, passengers, and aircraft insurance valid? The pilots who operated these flights were not technically employees of AI from the close of office on August 13. This is a violation of comical proportion, not to mention a grave flight safety hazard. What would have been the mental state of these pilots after knowing their services were terminated?" it said.

Also Read | Kerala | Guidelines Issued for Re-Opening Gyms, Salons and Beauty Parlours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

The ICPA reminded AI of its official communication where it affirmed at a meeting of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that no employee of AI will be laid off.

AI's official communication read: "Recent decisions of AI Board regarding the rationalisation of staff cost were reviewed in a meeting at the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The meeting reiterated that unlike other carriers which have laid off a large number of their employees, no employee of Air India will be laid off."

ICPA further urged the AI Chairman to rein in the Personnel department of the organisation before it causes further damage.

"This vengeful exercise carried out by the Personnel department last night to illegally terminate pilots directly compromises the safety of our flights. This has been done brazenly against the official commitment of the Board and MoCA," it said.

"We urge the chairman of AI to rein in the Personnel department before their unchecked excesses cause further irreversible damage to AI," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)