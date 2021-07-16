Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to initiate the process of reviewing the performance of each government employee who has completed 48 years of age or 22 years of service for identifying those who are ineffective and not fit to continue in the post.

A circular to this effect has been issued by J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

Mehta invited the attention of all administrative secretaries towards an order issued on October 22 last year by the Finance Department, wherein it was stipulated that the exercise of review of the performance of a government servant will be initiated after his/her completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age and any time subsequently, as may be required, an official spokesman said.

“It has been observed that the departments have not initiated any exercise for reviewing the performance of the government servants,” Mehta said in the circular.

He impressed upon all the administrative secretaries to initiate the process/exercise of reviewing the performance of each government servant who has completed 48 years of age or 22 years of service for identifying such government servants who are ineffective in work and are not fit to continue in the post held and have no utility for the purpose for which they are employed, the spokesman said.

The cases of government servants for consideration under the rules shall be placed before the General Administration Department by Review Committee constituted for the purpose, for placing its recommendations before the Competent Authority, the circular read.

