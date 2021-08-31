Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Tuesday compared the ideologies of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Social Democratic Party of India (SPDI) to the Taliban.

Speaking to ANI at Karnataka's Kalaburagi, BJP National General secretary Ravi said, "AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka. The ideology of AIMIM and SDPI is the same as the Taliban. People in Kalaburagi will not accept Taliban's ideology."

The BJP general secretary was here to campaign for his party for Kalaburagi City Corporation polls.

"I trust that BJP will win with majority in the Kalaburagi City Corporation polls. Our aim is development and Hindutva," he said.

Ravi said that people do not trust Congress anymore.

"The state government has issued Rs 200 crores for the development of Kalaburagi and Rs 837 crore has been issued for supplying drinking water."

Reacting to the situation in Afghanistan, he said, "Terrorism will definitely end someday." (ANI)

