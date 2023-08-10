Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Some unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly vandalising an idgah in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident that happened in Mathura village under Charthawal police station area came to light after some people noticed that the dome of the idgah was damaged and informed the police, they said.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Student Death: 'I Am Not a Gay', JU Fresher Said Repeatedly Before Dying Under Mysterious Circumstances After Falling From Hostel Balcony.

SP City Satyanarain Prajapat said after reaching the spot the police found that the dome was damaged and registered a case against unidentified people and started an investigation.

The police team is also trying to repair the damaged dome, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: SAF Constable Found Dead on Railway Tracks in Jabalpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)