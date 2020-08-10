Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The death toll in Idukki landslide has surged to 43 with the recovery of 17 bodies including a six-month-old baby, an official said on Sunday.

"Total of 17 dead bodies were recovered on Sunday. This included a six-month-old baby," said Idukki District Information Office (DIO).

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, a full unit of Idukki Fire and Rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala, informed the DIO on Sunday.

It added that 105 members of Kerala Armed Police, 21 members of local police, and 10 members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) are also present on the spot of the landslide.

''Two NDRF teams consisting of 57 people, full unit of Idukki Fire and Rescue team, 50 member team who got special training, 24 member team from Kottayam and 27 member team from Thiruvananthapuram leading the rescue operations in Rajamala," said the DIO.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide here and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. (ANI)

