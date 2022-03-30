New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Haryana government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that if areas notified under the provisions of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, are to be considered as 'forest', then almost 40 per cent area of the state is covered under this and lakhs of citizens would be affected.

The state government told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that none of the lands notified under section 4 and/or 5 of the PLPA have been recorded as 'forests' in the land revenue records.

The top court is hearing a matter which involved issues regarding forest and non-forest land in Haryana.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for Haryana, told the bench that the matter involves interpretation of the provisions of the PLPA and the consequences on lakhs of citizens of the state.

“Here the situation is, by virtue of this PLP Act, entire area is sought to be declared as a forest area or forest land. 40 per cent of the state land, in this particular state, is covered under this Act,” he told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar.

Nataraj referred to the affidavit filed by the state in the matter last year.

The affidavit, while referring to the September 2018 judgement and two orders passed by the apex court, said that in terms of the verdict, all areas notified under section 3, 4 and/or 5 of the PLPA are ‘forest land' including where the validity period of the notification has expired.

“Accordingly, about 39.35 per cent of the geographical area of the state of Haryana, being notified under the provisions of the PLP Act is required to be considered as forest and every structure constructed after issuance of the notification for the first time is required to be considered as illegal and are required to be demolished,” the affidavit said.

It said land notified under the provisions of the PLPA include both government and private lands and structures which have come up on these lands include school, colleges, hospitals, defence establishments and others.

“It is submitted that merely because the forest department exercised certain degree of regulatory control over the said land due to the administrative exigencies, the same would not automatically clothe the status of such land as ‘forest' in any statutory enactment or through judicial mandamus,” the affidavit said.

It said that authentic records of any land, its ownership and use are maintained only by the revenue department of the state.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the apex court has always been referring to the government record and forest indicated in it must be preserved.

The hearing in the matter would continue on Thursday.

The apex court had on Tuesday observed that environment “must prevail” over other rights and forests must be preserved.

It had stressed upon the need to preserve forests and said that it is because of the strict interpretation and exposition by the top court that the forest cover is increasing.

The bench is hearing the pleas which raised the issue regarding forest and non-forest land in reference to interplay between provisions of the PLPA 1900, the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and the land which forms part of development plan under the Faridabad Complex (Regulation and Development) Act, 1971.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had on Tuesday told the bench that the apex court, while hearing the Faridabad's Kant Enclave matter, was informed about certain amendments in the PLPA.

He had said the apex court had asked the state of Haryana on March 1, 2019 not to act without permission of the court under the amendment Act.

Mehta had referred to an application filed in the top court in that matter by Haryana and said the state has sought permission to act upon the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Act 2019 after due publication in the official gazette.

Haryana had last year filed an affidavit in the apex court, which had earlier asked it to clearly state about the factual basis as to how the area has been first notified as forest area, be it under the Union enactment or the state enactment, as the case may be, and also related matters which can be taken into account for answering the controversy in issue.

