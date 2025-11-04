New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "bete ki shaadi" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in Bihar.

Responding to Kharge's comments, Singh took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "Kharge ji, if the Congress Yuvaraj's marriage ever happens, we will definitely come to it."

Singh's response comes after Kharge, during an election rally on Monday, criticised PM Modi for being always on the move for elections, from panchayat to Lok Sabha polls, as if it were his son's wedding.

"Narendra Modi is roaming around in Bihar as if it's his son's wedding. From panchayat elections to parliamentary elections, it's Modi who roams around; every time, only his face is visible. Hey.. how many times will people vote just by seeing Modi's face," Kharge said.

The election campaign in Bihar has intensified as the campaigning ahead of polling for the first phase of the election halts on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a multi-pronged attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in poll-bound Bihar, accusing them of undertaking "political tours to protect infiltrators" and taking a "jungle raj" jibe at the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Addressing a rally here, PM Modi alleged that the dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like "'katta', cruelty and corruption".

"In the dictionary of RJD and Congress. What words, what emotions are there? The dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like 'katta', cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption. This is all they learned in the school of Jungle Raj," he said.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the BJP leaders over their BJP leaders over their "jungle raj" jibes at RJD and Congress. He said the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in the state. The Congress president also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the chair to one of his "disciples", rather than CM Nitish Kumar.

"You could not end the jungle raj in 20 years?... Despite your abuses, Congress and the RJD are getting elected here... What Nitish Kumar could not do in 20 years of his rule, will he do it today?. Narendra Modi will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister at any cost. Modi will give the position to one of his disciples. Nitish Kumar will be told, 'your work is done, your health is not good, you stay at home'," he said.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

