Indore, November 4: Three people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge at Simrol Bheru Ghat between Indore and Mhow late Monday night, officials said. According to the district administration, two people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Nine others were taken to Indore's MY Hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition. Around 30 passengers sustained minor injuries.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the accident "heartbreaking" and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs. In a post on X, he said, "The accident caused by a bus overturning between Indore and Mhow, resulting in the death of three citizens, is extremely heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased from the Chief Minister's discretionary grant and to provide free treatment to the injured. A prayer to God for the peace of the souls of the departed and for the swift recovery of the injured." Indore Road Accident: 2 Women Killed, Several Passengers Injured As Bus Plunges Into 20-Feet Gorge Near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

3 Dead, Nearly 30 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Gorge in Indore

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Three people were killed and several others injured when a bus fell into a gorge in the Bheru Ghat area under Simrol police station limits. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. https://t.co/AnsaVCvewt pic.twitter.com/H8tAfLhoRs — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

District Collector Shivam Verma said the ill-fated vehicle was en route from Omkareshwar to Indore when it met with the accident. "The cause of the crash is being investigated. We are also looking into whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. CM Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment," the collector said. Road Accident in Shivpuri: Passengers Injured As Indore-Bound Bus Overturns Due to Poor Visibility and Barricades in MP; Video Surfaces.

One of the survivors, Naval Singh Chauhan, recalled the moments leading up to the accident and said, "The bus had left Omkareshwar for Indore, and after eating at a dhaba, the driver drove the bus a short distance away, when it fell into the ditch." A relative of one of the victims said her mother-in-law, Anita Bai, was among those who lost their lives.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)