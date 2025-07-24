New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI): Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the appointment of a new Vice President of India, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed support for Bandaru Dattatraya, former Haryana Governor, as a potential Vice President of India. If approached formally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy said he would urge support for Dattatraya, describing him as a "decent man" and a deserving candidate from Telangana.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "If Modi ji writes to me, I would definitely go to him and say that he (Bandaru Dattatraya) is from Telangana and he is a decent man. I will try my best to help him. But I cannot make a promise; this has to be discussed at the AICC level. AICC has to decide all these things. This is not in my purview. But definitely on behalf of Telangana, I will definitely request my leadership."

Revanth Reddy expressed disappointment over Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, calling it unfortunate, and reiterated that the next Vice President should ideally be from Telangana.

CM Reddy also highlighted that when Bandaru Dattatraya was a Union minister, his position was given to G Kishan Reddy.

"I do not know why Dhankhar ji resigned. It is unfortunate. Vice President of India should be from Telangana. Last time, there were discussions that Venkaiah Naidu would be made the President, but there was injustice, and he was sent back from Delhi. A Telugu-speaking man was sent back to his home. So, to correct that, Bandaru Dattatraya was given the responsibility of Haryana Governor.", Reddy said.

He further claimed that the BJP replaced OBC leader Bandi Sanjay as Telangana party president with Brahmin leader Ramchander Rao.

"When he was the Union Minister, his post was handed over to G Kishan Reddy. Bandi Sanjay was the president (of Telangana BJP), but now, a Brahmin, Ramchander Rao, has been given the responsibility. So, all OBCs in South, especially Telangana, were reduced in stature by the NDA. 100 khoon maaf karne ke liye (for pardoning 100 killings), it would be good if Bandaru Dattatraya is made the Vice President...," he added further.

The remarks come amid speculation over the NDA's choice for the next Vice President following Dhankhar's unexpected resignation.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice".

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he added.

Dhankhar also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

"Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said. (ANI)

