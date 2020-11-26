Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): A day after a BJP leader said that they would conduct a "surgical strike" on the old city of Hyderabad to "weed out infiltrators" if the party wins Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that if Pakistanis are there, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible.

"If there are Pakistanis in the old city, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are responsible for it. Because it is their failure that they were sleeping and Pakistanis have entered here, I have never seen them here. They want to build a wall of hatred between Hindus and Muslims," he said.

He also challenged the BJP to bring Prime Minister Modi for campaigning to see how many seats it wins.

"In Bihar, during the 2019 Parliament elections, the BJP gained victory on 222 seats and now you have come down to 75 seats in Assembly elections after one-and-a-half year. You bring Narendra Modi to the old city and campaign here. We will see what happens. Organise his meeting here and we will see how many seats you will win here," Owaisi said while addressing a public gathering here in Malakpet.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad further alleged that the BJP wants to destroy the name of the city.

"Every Politician who comes from Delhi is talking only about me. These are municipal elections, they will not talk about development. They have no answers for assistance that the BJP government has provided for the development of Hyderabad between 2019 and 2020. Hyderabad has become a developed city, many MNCs have been set up here, but the BJP wants to destroy it, by bringing down the brand name of Hyderabad," he said.

AIMIM party chief Owaisi also attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stating that he made a big mistake by accepting to enforce the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state.

"The chief minister should not have done it because in the Constitution, law and order is a state issue. I had told him not to do so. I told him that he should be the one to decide when to enforce the lockdown. It was a big mistake, but when I talk about it, the BJP says that I have become (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah. Did you have anything to do with Jinnah 70 years ago? The BJP must understand that the followers of Jinnah have gone to Pakistan. We rejected Jinnah and also the "two-nation theory". They say that I am against Hindus; the BJP has demolished a mosque, we ask for Rs 10 crore for development of a temple in Lal Darwaza" he stated.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday had said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM Chief were trying to win the GHMC polls with "Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters". (ANI)

