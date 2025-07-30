New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the Rajya Sabha and give a reply on Operation Sindoor after the heated debate in Lok Sabha.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout on Wednesday from the Rajya Sabha after a heated altercation between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during the proceedings.

Kharge said, "There was a demand from the Opposition that after the 16-hour debate, the PM should come to the House and give a reply and whatever issues we have raised would be answered. I don't say that you are incapable. If the PM doesn't come to the House despite being present in Parliament premises, then it is an insult to the House."

He hit out at the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh and accused him of being biased when Singh responded, "During the BAC meeting, it was already explained that it is a ruling that any Minister can answer on behalf of the government."

Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that on most of the crucial issues, Congress does not allow Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

Shah said, "During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was decided that discussions would be held as much as the opposition wanted, but the government would decide who would answer the questions. They are staging a walkout because since so many years to protect their vote bank, they did not take action against terrorism. They cannot listen to the debate. Congress does not allow its LOP to speak." (ANI)

