New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said he envisioned the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a means to promote the business of cinema and boost the creative economy of the country.

Thakur was speaking at the meeting of the Steering Committee for IFFI, which is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28.

The committee, chaired by Thakur, discussed ways to enhance collaborations with international filmmakers, participation of regional cinema, giving a platform to young filmmakers as well as showcasing new trends in cinema along with emerging technology that enhances the experience of cinema lovers, an official release said.

Thakur said the IFFI was a festival that aims to promote the business of cinema for the benefit of the film industry by providing collaborations and networking in order to boost the ‘creative economy' of India.

He added that the creative economy has the potential and talent to create new entrepreneurs in the media and entertainment sector which will help transform India into a content and post-production hub of the world.

The festival aims at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the government of Goa.

