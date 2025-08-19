New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Higher Education Department and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on June 9 to introduce various IGNOU courses in Odia, as mentioned in a press release.

As per the MoU, IGNOU will offer its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, along with doctoral diplomas, diplomas, certificate courses, Bachelor of Vocational Studies, Travel and Tourism Management, BBA, MBA, and several other programmes in the Odia language, as mentioned in a press release.

In this sequence, the Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education (DECE), offered by IGNOU, has been translated into Odia. The Odia course material and textbooks were formally released today by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Higher Education Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj.

Previously, IGNOU offered the DECE course in English, Hindi and Tamil. From now on, it will also be available in Odia.

The DECE is a one-year diploma course, open to students after completion of +2. The programme primarily focuses on early childhood education, child health and nutrition. Along with textbooks, students will be provided with audio cassettes and video tutorials. Both theory and practical components have been incorporated, enabling students to gain not only academic knowledge but also hands-on experience.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Pravati Parida said that the introduction of DECE in Odia is a welcome step. This will particularly benefit Anganwadi workers and trainers, as well as pre-school educators who can pursue the course in their mother tongue (Odia).

She added that making the curriculum available in Odia will make learning simpler and accessible. The course will also be useful for individuals and organisations interested in child education and nutrition, as well as voluntary organisations and private playschools.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj remarked that early education forms the foundation of the entire education system.

Strengthening it ensures a strong education framework as a whole. The DECE course offered by IGNOU will help develop the skills of educators, trainers and workers engaged in early education, enabling them to provide learning through simple and practical methods.

He further highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises strengthening early education and promoting education up to higher levels in the mother tongue. Learning in one's mother language fosters creativity and strengthens grassroots education, ultimately achieving the goal of "Education for All".

During the program, Anganwadi workers enrolled in this diploma course (DECE Course) joined virtually. They expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Higher Education Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj and IGNOU officials.

The event was attended by Aravind Agrawal, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department, Smt. Monisha Banerjee, Director, Women & Child Development Department, Prof Uma Kanjilal, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU and other dignitaries. (ANI)

