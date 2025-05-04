Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): IGP Kashmir VK Birdi held a joint security review meeting on Sunday at PCR Kashmir, which was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and CAPFs.

The officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario, with the primary focus on garnering insights into the existing security challenges in the Valley.

The discussions focused on intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response preparedness, and inter-agency coordination. IGP Kashmir underlined the need to bolster synergy among all security and intelligence agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operational readiness, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police press release.

The joint security review meeting underscored the commitment of all security and intelligence agencies to work in close coordination to maintain peace and stability in the Kashmir Valley.

The meeting was attended by IG BSF FTR Kashmir, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, DD IB Srinagar, DIG SSB Kashmir, DIG RPF, DIG BSF Srinagar, DIG CRPF North/South Srinagar, DIG ITBP, DIG CKR, DIG Traffic Kashmir, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps, SSP Srinagar, SSP Railways, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP CID CIK, SSP APCR Kashmir, SSP SDRF, DC SB Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar, SP Telecommunication, and other officers, and was virtually attended by DIG CISF, DIG SKR, and other SSPs of districts/PDs of Kashmir Zone.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)

