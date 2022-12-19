Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI): A 17-year-old student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly committed suicide, police said on Monday.

The student, belonging to Ranga Reddy district, was a student of Pre- University Course-II. His body was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of the institute on Sunday, the police said.

A suicide note purportedly written by him mentioned that he alone was responsible for his death, they said.

In the note, the student cited some "psychological" issues he was not able to cope with and focus on his studies, the police said.

Further investigations were on, they added.

