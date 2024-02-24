Baripada (Odisha), Feb 24 (PTI) The Odisha government destroyed illegally grown opium poppy plants valued at Rs 26 lakh in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, an official said.

Opium poppy plant is grown illegally as it is the source of various narcotic drugs.

Based on information regarding illegal cultivation of the poppy plants in two localities of Jashipur area, a joint team comprising officials of the police, excise, forest and the district conducted an operation.

“Approximately, 13,000 plants were uprooted and set on fire in presence of independent witnesses,” Mayurbhanj SP S Sushree said.

Two cases were registered at Jashipur police station in this regard.

