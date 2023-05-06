New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur, one of the most promising and premium management institutes among the country's new-generation IIMs, announced the opening of its new campus in New Delhi.

The new campus will be located in the Vasant Kunj in South Delhi.

The objective is to cater to a lot of working professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs who want to pursue management studies (along with an option of a dual degree from international universities) on weekends from a premium IIM besides continuing their respective trade and profession.

Dr Subhas Sakar, Minister of State for Education, said, "I congratulate IIM Sambalpur for taking this crucial initiative to support the startup ecosystem in the country. IIM Sambalpur's logo is a whole graphic depiction of the core values of IIM Sambalpur i.e., Innovation, Integration, and Inclusiveness."

"IIM Sambalpur with its core values will nurture our future leaders whose primary goal will be sustainability by keeping an entrepreneurial mindset. I hope this executive MBA program will provide many future leaders to the nation with a global outlook and dynamic approach to solving the problem," he added.

Dr Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, said, "IIM Sambalpur is known as the 3.0 version of IIMs since it is built on three main pillars, i.e., Innovation, Integration, and Inclusiveness. It is a third-generation IIM that focuses on three primary aspects: Teaching, Research, and Incubation."

"IIM Sambalpur is the only IIM where we have set a benchmark of having an equal number of male and female students, a trend that is set by IIM Sambalpur. IIM Sambalpur has announced a one-of-a-kind project which is called 'weaversvallys.com' to provide upmarket access to products of 30,000 world-class weavers from Sambalpur and other regions of Odisha through a digital platform. We have inked an MoU with Flipkart and SIDBI," he added.

Commenting on the new campus and new course launch, Jaiswal said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new campus in Delhi. The institution is devoted to providing the greatest quality education and to fostering a community of professionals capable of driving change and leading organizations to success."

"With this new campus, we aim to further our mission of providing world-class management education from a premium IIM to students and professionals across India. We look forward to welcoming students, entrepreneurs, and professionals to our new campus in Delhi," he added. The launch of IIM Sambalpur's new campus in Delhi represents a significant milestone to carry out joint policy research and capacity-building activities, including an incubation centre to promote the innovative entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country. (ANI)

