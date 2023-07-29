New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) IIPS Director K S James has been suspended to ensure a fair probe into the alleged irregularities in the appointments and recruitment of faculty, and compliance with reservation rosters, the Union health ministry said while asserting that the move should not be seen as a punishment.

The ministry on Saturday said the suspension initially is for 90 days or completion of further investigation, whichever is earlier. It is revocable with the approval of the Suspension Revocation Committee/Review Committee in the ministry.

The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) is an institute under the administrative control of the Union health ministry which prepares the National Family Health Surveys.

A media report has claimed that James was asked by the government to resign earlier as it was not happy with certain data sets that came up in the surveys conducted by the IIPS.

However, a Union health ministry statement issued here said, "The suspension is not a punishment but to pave way for a fair and free investigation."

Recently, various complaints were received regarding irregularities in recruitment and appointments and compliance with the reservation roster. To investigate them, a fact-finding committee (FFC) was constituted by the Union health ministry on May 6.

Based on the information gathered from IIPS statements from both the complainants and the respondent the reports of the Special Audit Team, the team for examining Reservation and Roster Registers of IIPS and the sub-committee for examining the non-selection of the Hindi officer, the FFC examined each of the complaints received, the ministry said.

It then submitted its report which was accepted by the ministry.

The FFC found prima facie irregularities in 11 of the 35 complaints received. These irregularities were mainly regarding lapses observed in certain appointments, recruitment of faculty, reservation rosters, and dead stock registers among others, the ministry said.

The FFC has also recommended an inquiry against the concerned registrars for the corresponding period as well as the concerned director.

The charges are serious in nature and the director of the IIPS, being the head of the institute, is directly or indirectly responsible for the failure to exercise adequate supervision, the ministry said.

"Also, it seems he failed to detect these irregularities promptly and take corrective action in a timely manner. Therefore, his presence as the head of the institute may hinder a fair investigation and cause interference in the proceedings," the ministry said.

It is also apprehended that his presence may minimise the required cooperation of the other officials of the IIPS with the investigation team, it added.

"Therefore, it was felt necessary to prevent this avoidable interference in a free, fair and fast investigation to gather sufficient documentary evidence and corroborating facts and circumstantial evidence to frame a firm charge sheet to institute a fair disciplinary proceeding against the Director, PS and other officers if required," the ministry said.

"Hence, during the period of further process of investigation, it was decided to suspend director, IIPS under the Rule 10 (1)(a) of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965," it added.

