Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday in hybrid mode in which some students will participate in person while others will do it online due to the pandemic situation.

Announcing this, the institute's director, Prof R V Raja Kumar, on Tuesday said Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will grace the occasion as the chief guest by virtual mode and address the convocation while Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman of IIT Bhubaneswar's Board of Governors, will preside over the programme offline.

The IIT director will hand over the degrees to students.

During the convocation, the institute will confer degrees on 559 students.

