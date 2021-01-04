New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here and the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) have joined hands to work on seven collaborative projects including development of herbal wound dressing, a fumigation device for aiding wound healing and a herbal formulation to reduce the harmful effects of reusing cooking oil.

"The amalgamation of traditional knowledge with technology is expected to benefit the society at large by offering better health care options. Validation of the traditional knowledge systems is the key, in order to make these forms of medicine more widely acceptable worldwide," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said.

"The projects are tenable for two years, at the end of which a better understanding is likely to emerge in the above areas," he added.

The seven collaborative projects focusing on various Ayurvedic formulations and practices include -- effect of the six Ayurvedic rasas (tastes) on gastrointestinal secretions; developing herbal formulations that would reduce the harmful effects of reusing cooking oil; developing a biodegradable, herbal wound dressing; studying the effects of the 'Brahmari pranayama' on the nervous system; analysing the impacts of bhasmas (ashes) on proteins implicated in neurodegenerative diseases; developing a 'dhoopan-yantra' - a fumigation device for aiding wound healing; and early cancer detection and assessment of breast cancer response to Ayurvedic drugs.

"Both the institutions aim to develop a deeper understanding of the fundamental principles of Ayurvedic diagnosis and treatment of diseases, to develop innovative diagnostic tools and equipment for various Ayurvedic procedures. Ayurveda is one of the world's oldest known medical systems, which originated in India. Over the past decade, there has been a renewed interest in the validation of Ayurveda principles," said Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA.

