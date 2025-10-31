Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network (CYPAN), in collaboration with the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, on Thursday hosted "BRIDGES", The Commonwealth Youth Peace Summit 2025, a press release said.

CYPAN is a youth-led initiative that operates across 56 member nations, promoting peace, respect, and understanding while countering violent extremism. The summit brought together youth leaders, peacebuilders, and innovators from 56 Commonwealth nations under the theme "From Conflict to Creativity: Youth-Led Peacebuilding in the Digital Age."

According to a release, the event was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Prof. Devendra Jalihal. Director, IIT Guwahati, Biswajit Daimary, Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, Diganta Barah, Former Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and Aboyob Bhuyan, Founder, Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival.

Highlighting the key aspects of the event, Sukanya Sonowal, Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador and Lead - Communications, said, "For the first time, the Commonwealth Youth Peace Summit was hosted in the Northeast India -- a region that stands as a living testament to how dialogue and inclusivity can transform conflict into harmony. Delegates travelled from Jammu and Kashmir to learn from the Bodoland Peace Accord, a remarkable example of community-led peacebuilding that continues to shape Assam's progress."

"Northeast India is a prominent example that even small regions can become frontrunners of the global models of reconciliation and coexistence. Through initiatives like BRIDGES, we are reaffirming the core value of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and showcasing how India's diverse cultures can inspire peaceful solutions worldwide", he added.

The event provided a dynamic platform for youth to explore how technology, culture, and innovation can drive sustainable peace and inclusive development. Discussions and sessions centred on the use of AI, digital storytelling, and creative expression as tools to prevent conflict and strengthen intercultural understanding.

As part of CYPAN's 10th Anniversary Program, the event also featured inspiring messages from Trevor O'Haille, Chairperson, CYPAN, and Haneekah Rahil, Global Coordinator, CYPAN, celebrating "A Decade of Youth-Led Peace."

Through interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions, BRIDGES strengthened linkages between IIT Guwahati, CYC, CYPAN, and Commonwealth youth networks, equipping over 150 participants with practical skills in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and digital collaboration, as stated in a release.

The summit reaffirmed CYPAN's commitment to promoting youth leadership, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue as key drivers of peace and resilience across the Commonwealth. (ANI)

