Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday said its students have secured over 1,800 job offers, including 25 international ones, in the 2024-25 placement session, underscoring the institute's growing popularity among top global recruiters.

In the first two days of the placement session, more than 800 offers were recorded, while by the third day, the institute reached the 1,000 mark, "showcasing the robust demand for IIT Kharagpur's talent across diverse industries", a statement said.

The season also witnessed nine students receiving offers exceeding Rs 1 crore, with the highest compensation package reaching a staggering Rs 2.14 crore per annum.

These offers came from reputed multinational organisations, the institute said.

IIT Kharagpur's Career Development Centre chairperson Rajib Maity expressed happiness over the placement offers.

So far, over 400 companies have participated in the placement process, recruiting students across sectors such as software, analytics, finance, banking, consulting, and core engineering, he said.

IIT Kharagpur Director Amit Patra said, "Over 1,800 placement offers in the 2024-25 season mark a defining moment for us, reaffirming our stature as a global leader in shaping the next generation of industry-ready innovators."

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep tech continue to redefine industries, the institute must introspect and evolve its traditional knowledge to counter the challenges in the job scenario, he said.

Patra said the institute is committed to "evolving its curriculum, making it more agile, interdisciplinary and focused so that its graduates not only adapt to these shifts but actively shape them".

