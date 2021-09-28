New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is collaborating with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA to establish Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the institute.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations was signed between Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, and Rahul Mehta, CEO, Mehta Family Foundation, USA, in the presence of K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India.

"Artificial Intelligence research and training is key to our future. AI technologies are critical for India and will have a significant social and economic impact in the coming years. This international academic collaboration between IIT Roorkee and MFF is a commendable effort to ensure that India continues on its innovation trajectory," VijayRaghavan said.

Under this collaboration, the new school will offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programmes. The school will welcome its first cohort of bachelor's degree students in September, 2022.

The objective of this school is to develop new and skilled manpower in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence along with an aim to empower existing manpower by offering focused trainings and certifications in these fields, an official release said.

"We are setting up the first school of the institute. This would not have been possible without the generous support from Mehta Family Foundation. A large number of faculty of the institute have contributed in conceiving this school. I am sure they will nurture the growth of the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Roorkee," said A K Chaturvedi, Director IIT, Roorkee.

The school will be housed in a new dedicated building at the IIT Roorkee campus developed with the support provided by MFF. In addition to the infrastructure, renowned experts in the field of AI will actively participate in designing the curriculum, faculty recruitment, monitoring and suggesting new research ideas to the Indian students of this school. These experts will also facilitate MFF's student scholarships and faculty exchange programs to make this initiative a success, the release said.

"AI-driven technologies are rapidly transforming our world. Academic collaborations like this one between international faculty and IIT Roorkee will produce individuals poised to address such ongoing global challenges as climate change, resource sustainability, and security," said Rahul Mehta, CEO, Mehta Family Foundation.

