Agra, Mar 21 (PTI) Agra Police have busted an illegal arms supply racket and arrested six individuals, including the mastermind, who was supplying firearms in the region, officials said on Friday.

A joint operation by Sadar police, SOG, and the surveillance team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Bhosale, resulted in the seizure of five pistols, five country-made firearms, 212 cartridges and two licensed weapons -- a rifle and a pistol -- on Thursday.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas 2025: BJP Leaders To Attend Week-Long 'Bihar Day' Events Across Country To Mark State's Formation Day on March 22.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Tyagi said, "The main accused, Shubham, is a resident of Agra. He sourced firearms from Firozabad and supplied them in Agra. The other five accused -- Adil, Amjad, Kasim, Asif Iqbal and Shailendra Gupta -- are from Firozabad.”

He further added, "Asif Iqbal possessed a licensed ammunition permit, which he misused to facilitate the racket. Investigations are underway to identify others involved in the network between Agra and Firozabad and to trace where the weapons were supplied."

Also Read | AIBE 19 Result 2025 Declared: All India Bar Examination Results Out at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)