Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) The Haryana Police along with the Kaithal administration on Wednesday demolished two illegal buildings built on government land by two people allegedly involved in drug trade.

They had to use mild force as some people tried to put up resistance in a bid to prevent the authorities from demolishing one of the two houses, police said.

Police said the administration had recently served notices on the two people to vacate the houses.

The authorities demolished the structures with bulldozers in the presence of heavy police force.

The Haryana Police said a list of criminals who have acquired property in an illegal manner is being prepared and strict action will be initiated against them.

