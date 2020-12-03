Kodinar (Guj), Dec 3 (PTI) The police have raided illegal limestone quarries located on the border of the Gir forest in Gujarat, the last abode of Asiatic lions, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of 20 police personnel raided mining sites outside Ghantvad village in Kodinar tehsil of Gir-Somnath district on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Farmer Leaders, In Meeting With Govt, Call For Special Parliament Session to Abolish New Farm Laws.

The village is on the border of the Gir forest.

In-charge district Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, who led the operation, said these quarries were on private as well as the village panchayat's land.

Also Read | Farmers Who Commit Suicide Are Cowards, Says Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil.

Limestones were being excavated illegally and cut using machines, he said.

In Saurashtra region, limestone blocks are widely used as an alternative to clay bricks in house construction.

"We seized 27 cutter machines, seven generator sets and six tractors. Mining and cutting of stones was on when we raided these nine spots around midnight," said Jat, adding that no one has been arrested yet.

Since action against illegal mining falls in the purview of the Mines and Minerals department, police filed a panchnama (inspection report) and handed over the case to the department, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)