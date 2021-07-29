New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A Delhi court has pulled up the police for "callous and careless attitude" towards its judicial orders and sought a compliance report from the Police Commissioner on an alleged illegal raid.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi had earlier sought a detailed response from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) on the raid at the house of one Anwar Khan, raising doubts on the manner in which it was conducted.

After the police failed to submit a timely response to the court's queries, ASJ Bedi noted that higher authorities up to the level of DCP are “showing a callous and careless attitude to the judicial orders”.

Furthermore, she said that the Additional DCP (South) on July 3 had also passed certain comments stating that the court was unfair in alleging that the raid conducted was illegal.

“This court once again directs a detailed compliance report by Commissioner of Police, Delhi on or before July 31,” Additional Sessions Judge said in an order dated July 28.

In April, she had asked the DCP to answer why the police officials were not in uniform during the alleged raid, what was the basis of the suspicion, why no independent person joined, and why videography of the incident was not there.

“The alleged raid in the midst of the night leaves many questions unanswered. Prima facie, the alleged raid creates grave doubts over the manner in which it has been conducted,” she had stated.

In another order on July 3, the court had noted that the raiding team was expected to do their duties to uphold the law, but far from performing their duty, they appeared to have become predators instead of being protectors.

“The inexplicability of police of the alleged raid conducted at the house of applicant and injuries inflicted upon him makes the entire raid suspicious, particularly when the raiding team could not get anything from the applicant,” she stated.

It is the case of the prosecution that the accused opened the door after an hour, took out a blade, and injured police officials. Admittedly nothing was recovered from the alleged raid.

Meanwhile, the accused has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking high-level inquiry against the alleged "high-handedness" of the police officers in the case.

A case was registered against Anwar Khan at the Welcome Police Station for voluntarily obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions, using criminal force to deter them, and voluntarily causing hurt to the officials.

