Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished several illegal constructions of criminals in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment drive.

The illegal structures belonged to Sheikh Mushtaq and Islam Patel, two of the oldest land mafia in Khajrana region.

Illegal properties demolished in Kabutar Khana belonged to a criminal named Zeeshan.

DSP Anil Rathore said, "There are many cases registered against Mushtaq Sheikh and Islam Patel. The buildings were constructed without the required permissions."

Similar illegal constructions erected by gangster Shadab aka Langda and Nawab Khan were also razed on November 23. The goons had illegally built houses by encroaching the land which has now been evacuated.

"We are acting against illegal constructions done by four criminals in Khajrana Police station area," said Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh.

"After Shadab Langda and Nawab Khan, action will also be taken on encroachment by other goons," Singh added. (ANI)

