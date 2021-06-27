Senapati (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Assam Rifles has seized illicit veneer sheet toppings worth Rs 30 lakh from Maram town in Manipur's Senapati district.

In a tweet, the Assam Rifles informed that the recovery was made by the Maram Batallion on Saturday.

"Assam Rifles recovers illicit contraband items in Manipur. Maram Batallion of #AssamRifles on June 26 seized illicit Veneer topping sheets worth 30 lakhs in Maram Town of Senapati District, Manipur," it tweeted. (ANI)

