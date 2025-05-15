People cover their faces to save themselves from heatwave in Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that strong surface winds triggered by a high-pressure gradient over northwest India caused dust to spread across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan.

Under the influence of these strong surface winds, dust was advected from West Rajasthan to Delhi NCR, moving across north Rajasthan, south Punjab, and south Haryana.

According to the IMD, the majority of regions are likely to experience dry weather.

"In Northwest India, we are not expecting any western disturbances... so the majority regions are likely to experience dry weather... heatwave is expected for the next 5 days in West Rajasthan, we have issued a yellow alert there. We are expecting a heatwave in East Uttar Pradesh for a few days, we have issued an orange alert... in Delhi-NCR, the temperature will be above normal and on 16- 17th May, there is a possibility of light rain and strong winds," as per IMD.

Meanwhile, the IMD Jaipur Centre had already predicted a dust storm over Rajasthan for May 14 in its bulletin issued on the previous day.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that dust advected from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana.

According to the IMD, the movement occurs under strong lower-level westerly winds prevailing over Punjab and Haryana.

The IMD department further informed that the dust has been gradually shifting eastward, improving visibility over the Palam area of Delhi, which is currently reporting visibility at 4000 meters.

Visibility conditions above 1000 meters are not considered a significant dust storm or dust event, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, Delhi is bearing the heat, with average temperatures in the high 30s Celsius. The pollution levels have also begun to climb. The CPCB recorded a high AQI of 350 on Thursday from Punjabi Bagh.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality in Delhi on Thursday was recorded in the "poor" category, with a reading of 288. CPCB in Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 283, Ashok Vihar reached 331, RK Puram 307 and Bawana recorded an AQI of 298.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

However, Delhi's IGI Airport reported the lowest visibility of 1200 meters intermittently during the period. (ANI)

