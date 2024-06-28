Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Owing to heavy rains in the coastal regions of Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning for fishermen till June 29.

Stating that squally weather with wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail till June 29, the IMD reiterated its warning to fishermen, asking them not to enter the sea.

It has also issued high wave alerts for the coast of Dakshina Kannada (Mulki to Mangalore) Udupi (Baindur to Kapu) and Uttara Kannada (Majali to Bhatkal). With high waves in the range of 2.9 m to 3. 7m till June 29, the Met centre advised caution while doing marine operations and nearshore recreations.

Stating that waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas as well as mudslides and rock falls are possible, it has warned people to avoid areas prone to flash floods and be prepared for power outages and traffic disruptions.

According to its report, Bengaluru is likely to receive very light rain, with temperatures varying from 26.4 degrees Celsius to 21.3 degrees Celsius tomorrow.

In Karnataka, Agumbe has received the highest rainfall at 81.5 mm on June 27 and Bengaluru city the lowest at 0.1mm.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's water expert and one of the founders of Biome Trust, S Vishwanath, who tracks the reservoir inflow on 'X' has pointed out that there has been a good inflow in Kaveri basin.

"Kabini roars in," he posted on the social media on June 27 from his handle @zenrainman. He had also observed earlier that Kabini will be the first reservoir to fill up as it's a small reservoir with a large rainy catchment area.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, as on June 28, water inflow to Kabini stands at 20,113 cusecs.

Another 'X' user, who too tracks weather in the state through his handle Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) has pointed out that the water level has started receding in Bhagamandala Triveni Sangama.

"Intensity of rain has reduced all across Kodagu and repo areas in north Kerala. Big rains are again possible during the next surge in July. So next few days are likely to provide light to moderate showers across Kodagu," he posted on 'X'.

