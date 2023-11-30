Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): IMD issues moderate rain and thunderstorm warnings for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Pudukottai and 12 other districts in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

The Kanchipuram District administration has announced to increase in the discharge of water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 2500 cusecs to 6000 cusecs from 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Due to continuous rainfall at night in the North Chennai area, the Perambur Loco Railway Station tunnel has accumulated with rainwater and is not accessible to the public

Similarly, the railway tunnel on the Vyasarpadi Perambur highway has also been blocked due to waterlogging, which has caused severe difficulty for people to travel.

Water logging at Vyasarpadi Stephenson Road in the North Chennai area affected the daily routine of the people.

Heavy rainfall was reported in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the entire state, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to the IMD, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram, received the heaviest rainfall. The highest rainfall of 19 cm was recorded in Avadi in Tiruvallur district.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Avadi in Tiruvallur district, where 19 cm of rain fell. Other badly affected areas include Zone 06 D65 Kolathur (Chennai), Zone 06 T.V.K Nagar (Chennai), and Ponneri (Tiruvallur district), all of which received 15 cm of rain. Ambattur (Chennai), Zone 08 Malar Colony (Chennai), and Thalaignayer (Nagapattinam district) each received 14 cm of rain. Cholavaram (Tiruvallur district) and Zone 12 Alandhur (Chennai) recorded 13 cm of rain each.

Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy downpour here. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Incessant heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of Chennai. Visuals from Arumbakkam show waterlogging in the city.

NDRF on standby in Arakkonam town in view of an impending cyclone warning issued by IMD

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city.

Visuals showed long trails of vehicles in the Sholinganallur area, with people taking over an hour to cover some distance.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)

