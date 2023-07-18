Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Pune in Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, particularly during the night of July 19.

“The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District with heavy rainfall in ghat areas of the northern taluka of the district, especially for July 19 night,” an IMD official said.

Also Read | Aircraft Carrying Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Makes Emergency Landing in Bhopal Due to Bad Weather.

In response, local authorities in Pune have been directed to evaluate potential risks and implement necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan.

"Local authorities have been directed to evaluate the current risks and take appropriate measures," said Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District.

Also Read | Indian Building Complex in Gujarat’s Surat Surpasses Pentagon to Become Largest Office in the World, PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate This Year (Watch Video).

The alert aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of the district in the face of expected heavy downpours.

Ayush Prasad further added, “All Hospitals have been adequately staffed and stocked with the necessary medicines. Ambulances are functional and have full fuel. Officials have been asked to stay at Headquarters and stay on alert.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)