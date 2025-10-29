Mumbai, October 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Warning for light spells of rain very likely over the next three hours across multiple districts in Maharashtra. The nowcast warning, issued at 0700 hrs IST on Wednesday, and valid for the next three hours, covers the districts of Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Pune.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions. The IMD has urged citizens to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas during the brief spell of rainfall. According to the IMD, there could be light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at some places with isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Marathawada on 29 October; Madhya Maharashtra on 29th and Gujarat Region during October 29-31 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch during October 28-31. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 3 Districts, Moderate Rain and Thunderstorm Expected on October 27 and 28.

Additionally, IMD also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over the region during the next 5 days.

The weather system identified as a Depression over the eastern-central Arabian Sea has been moving northeastward at 8 kilometres per hour over the last six hours. Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal To Turn Severe Today, Likely To Make Landfall Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam; Check Real-Time Status Here.

As of 2:30 AM IST on October 29, 2025, it was situated approximately 440 kilometres southwest of Veraval in Gujarat, 420 kilometres west-southwest of Mumbai in Maharashtra, 570 kilometres west-northwest of Panjim in Goa, 820 kilometres northwest of Mangalore in Karnataka, and 840 kilometres north-northwest of Aminidivi in the Lakshadweep Islands. This information was released by the IMD. According to the IMD, this Depression is expected to continue its movement northeastward across the eastern-central Arabian Sea over the next 36 hours. The region is likely to experience changing weather patterns as this system progresses, potentially affecting coastal areas.

