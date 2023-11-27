Mumbai / Bhopal, November 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon issued a heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Maharashtra with possible hailstorms. The Met Department also urged the public to take necessary precautions and to stay safe in a post on 'X' formerly Twitter. "Isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) along with possible hailstorms are forecasted on November 27 in Madhya Maharashtra. Take necessary precautions and stay safe, everyone!," IMD said in a post on 'X' on Monday afternoon.

The IMD also posted that Marathwada saw some heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Purna of Parbhani district received the maximum of nine cm of rainfall, followed by Manvat and Parbhani with eight cm, Jafrabad of Jalna district and Gangapur of Chandrapur district with seven cm each. Earlier, IMD posted, "Madhya Maharashtra has been hit by a heavy downpour. Taloda in Nandurbar district received the highest amount of 15cm, followed by Jamner in Jalgaon district at nine cm, Yaval in Jalgaon district at eight cm, Nandurbar district, and Shahada in Nandurbar district at seven cm each." Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely to Continue Across State, Says Met Office

Meanwhile, the IMD also updated the rainfall in the western Madhya Pradesh. "West Madhya Pradesh Rainfall Update: Rama in Jhabua district, Nivali and Sendhwa in Barwani district were hit by heavy rain and recorded 11 cm each. Pansemal followed with ten cm, and Ranapur with nine cm," the Met office posted in X. Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal remained cloudy during the afternoon hours and also received moderate rainfall. The regional met office predicted on Monday morning that light to moderate and heavy rainfall at some places is likely to occur across the state.

"Western Disturbance was active from Sunday and a cycle circulation was also formed from the centre part of Northern Madhya Pradesh. Besides, a trough line was formed and moisture was also arriving from the Arabian Sea, due to which most part of the state and Western Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at many places in the state," said Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal. He further said that heavy rainfall was recorded at five places in Alirajpur district, similarly, nine places in Barwani, three places in Jhabua and six places in Khargone district. Delhi Weather Forecast: National Capital To Witness Cloudy Weather for Next 12-18 Hours, Fog Likely To Increase From November 28, Says IMD (Watch Video)

"Jhabua recorded a maximum rainfall of 110.3 mm and 50 mm in Indore in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, Bhopal, Ratlam, Narmadapuram and Shajapur also recorded heavy rainfall. Chhindwara recorded three mm and Sagar district received one mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Right now the system is moving from west to east, so today we are expecting that the rain will continue in the entire Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate and heavy rainfall at some places is expected across the state," he added.

Besides, speaking about the cold, the meteorologist added that another western disturbance is likely to occur on November 30 as a result of which northern winds would arrive and temperature may record downfall. After that if the temperature drops then the cold is expected to increase in the state.

