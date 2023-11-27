Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh suddenly changed on Monday and the rainy, cloudy morning welcomed winter citizens to remain indoors to enjoy the first rain of this winter.

According to the met office, light to moderate and heavy rainfall at some places is likely to occur across the state on Monday.

Also Read | Indian Envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Heckled Outside New York Gurdwara by Khalistani Supporters, Accuses Him of Killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Watch Video).

"Western Disturbance was active from Sunday and a cycle circulation was also formed from the centre part of Northern Madhya Pradesh. Besides, a trough line was formed and moisture was also arriving from the Arabian Sea, due to which most part of the state and Western Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at many places in the state," said Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

He further said that heavy rainfall was recorded at five places in Alirajpur district, similarly, nine places in Barwani, three places in Jhabua and six places in Khargone district.

Also Read | Pune: Window Seat Cushion Missing for Woman Flier on IndiGo Pune-Nagpur Flight (See Pic).

"Jhabua recorded a maximum rainfall of 110.3 mm and 50 mm in Indore in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, Bhopal, Ratlam, Narmadapuram and Shajapur also recorded heavy rainfall. Chhindwara recorded three mm and Sagar district received one mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Right now the system is moving from west to east, so today we are expecting that the rain will continue in the entire Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate and heavy rainfall at some places is expected across the state," he added.

Besides, speaking about the cold, the meteorologist added that another western disturbance is likely to occur on November 30 as a result of which northern winds would arrive and temperature may record downfall. After that if the temperature drops then the cold is expected to increase in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)