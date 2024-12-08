Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in various districts of Himachal Pradesh in the next three hours.

According to the IMD, the districts of Mandi, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Shimla and Solan are to receive rainfall.

IMD also predicted snowfall at higher reaches of Shimla and Mandi districts during the next two to three hours. Light precipitation is also likely at isolated places in the remaining districts.

Earlier, several parts of the national capital witnessed light rain as a western disturbance persisted over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas.

Various parts of Delhi, including Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park, receive light rain.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days, starting Sunday, due to a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas.

Speaking to ANI about the weather in North India and Delhi-NCR, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that temperatures in Delhi-NCR will decrease after December 9.

"Western disturbance persists over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas... Light to moderate rain is expected in the Himalayas today and tomorrow. Light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi," Kumar told ANI.

"Temperatures may rise in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR on December 8 and 9. After December 9, the temperature will decrease, and cold wave conditions may develop. The cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana," he added.

In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD also predicted a cold wave across most of Northern India beginning December 9.

Notably, the IMD cold wave conditions are a significant drop in temperature compared to normal climatological values for a given location. (ANI)

