Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): India Meteorological Department Himachal Pradesh on Saturday forecast light rain and snow in higher reaches in the state after October 31.

The weather in Himachal Pradesh will be pleasant during the next week. The air quality index will also be normal in the region, according to IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

"The weather will be clear. There is wind approaching in Himachal Pradesh on October 31st, and in the first week of November, there will be chances of snowfall in the region. A fresh western disturbance is approaching on October 31st in the region, and there will be snow in the higher reaches and rain in other parts of the state. But this will not have a major effect, as the weather is expected to be clear in the region during the next five days. The air quality is normal; there is turbulence in the air, but the air quality will remain normal in the state," said Surender Paul, head of IMD HP.

Meanwhile, with the quality of air in the plains of North India now reaching the 'poor' category, tourists from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring areas are heading towards the hill state of Himachal Pradesh where even the highest AQI comes under 'moderate' category.

Except for Solan, where the AQI is under the 'moderate' category, the Air Quality Index in tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh is under the 'good' category including Shimla, which recorded an AQI of 34 on Wednesday.

While the AQI stood above 300 in at least 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi on Tuesday, Manali recorded the lowest AQI (6), followed by Kullu (7) and Dharamshala (15) on Wednesday. (ANI)

