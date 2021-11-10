Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Several parts of Karnataka, incluing districts in South Interior Karnataka (SIK), Malnad and coastal part of the state are likely to experience very light to light rainfall till Thursday morning, predicted the India Meteorological Department.

According to IMD, dry weather very likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka (NIK) region.

In specific prdiction for SIK region, IMD said "scattered to widespread very light to light rains likely over Chamarajanagara,Ramanagara,Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapura and Mysuru districts and cloudy conditions likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region."

In Malnad, IMD said isolated to scattered very light to light rains are likely over Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

"Isolated very light to light rains likely over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and dry weather very likely to prevail over Uttara Kannada district of Coastal karnataka," it added.

IMD's rainfall forecast valid till ending at 08:30 am on Tuesday. (ANI)

