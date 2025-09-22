Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department received the National Award for e-Governance 2025 for its project, 'Multi-Hazard Early Warning Decision Support System' from Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday.

According to a release, the project has been developed indigenously by the team led by Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department. The other team members are Anshul Chauhan, Scientist-C, Suman Gurjar, Scientist-D and Dr Bushair M.T., Scientist-D.

The Multi-Hazard Early Warning Decision Support System (DSS) is a digital platform that automates decision-making in critical weather forecasting processes and provides forecast and warning services to the public, Government, and non-government agencies, as well as specific stakeholders.

It integrates real-time data from satellites, radars, and ground & upper air-based sensors into a centralised GIS-enabled platform, replacing outdated manual workflows.

It can develop and issue impact-based forecasts and risk-based warnings for all severe weather hazards. The Mausamgram provides hyperlocal weather forecasts with the ambition of Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam (weather information to each house at any time.

The developed decision support system (DSS) empowers sectors such as agriculture, aviation, marine, power, surface transport, and, above all, disaster risk reduction. The initiative has saved lives and property, and thus has a measurable socioeconomic impact, while ensuring self-reliance and enabling a weather-ready, disaster-resilient society.

Earlier this year, the IMD marked a significant milestone as it celebrated 150 years of dedicated service to the nation.

Established in 1875, IMD has been at the forefront of providing critical weather and climate services, playing a vital role in disaster management, agriculture, aviation, and public safety.

As the National Meteorological Service of India, IMD has been at the forefront of meteorology, seismology, and allied disciplines, playing an integral role in safeguarding lives, supporting economic development, and advancing scientific research for societal benefit.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) was established in 1875, following a series of catastrophic events that underscored the need for centralised meteorological services. Among these, a devastating tropical cyclone struck Calcutta in 1864, followed by monsoon failures in 1866 and 1871, highlighting the vulnerabilities of the Indian subcontinent to weather extremes.

IMD's establishment marked a pivotal moment in the development of meteorology in India, bringing all meteorological work under a unified authority. Since its inception, the department has played a crucial role in advancing meteorology as a modern physical science. It has continually upgraded its capabilities, employing cutting-edge technology and research to enhance weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and disaster preparedness. (ANI)

