Jaipur, March 31: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday predicted cloudy skies and rain in the southeastern parts of Rajasthan till April 3. Light rain with thundershowers is forecasted for the Udaipur and Kota divisions on April 2, while the Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions may experience similar conditions on April 3.

In the last few days, cool winds have dipped the temperature in many parts of the state. Nights have become quite cold due to the mercury coming down in the state. Even on Sunday, the minimum temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius in three cities. Fatehpur (Sikar) recorded the lowest temperature at 10 degrees. Mount Abu also registered the same temperature, while Sangariya registered 11 degrees.

Due to reduced daytime heat and cool winds in the morning and evening, the night temperature was significantly low in these regions. A new western disturbance is expected to become active in Rajasthan from April 2, leading to cloudy skies and rain across the state between April 2 and 4. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for seven districts on April 2 and for 11 districts on April 3. Weather Forecast Today, March 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

In the last 24 hours, most cities in Rajasthan experienced dry weather. The northern wind was slightly weaker on Sunday compared to Saturday, causing the day temperature in several cities to rise by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. Barmer recorded the highest temperature at 37.4 degrees, followed by Chittorgarh at 37.2 degrees, Kota at 3g, Pilani at 35, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur at 35.8, Bikaner at 35.2, Churu at 34.4, Sri Ganganagar at 34.3, Ajmer at 33.6 and Sikar at 32 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was below 15 degrees Celsius in many cities. While Ajmer recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara recorded a temperature of 13.2 degrees, Vanasthali recorded 13.6 degrees, Alwar 14.2 degrees, Pilani 13.4, Chhitorgarh 13.5, and Dholpur 16 degrees. In Jaipur, the sky remained clear throughout the day but was covered with light clouds by evening. The city experienced mild heat, with the maximum temperature recorded at 33.8 degrees. Rajasthan Weather Update and Forecast: Cold Winds From North India Cause Significant Drop in Temperature Across State; Further Decline Expected in Next 2 Days.

With a new western disturbance approaching, Rajasthan is likely to witness cloudy weather and rain in the coming days. The night temperatures may remain low in some areas, while the daytime heat is expected to rise gradually, said the MeT officials. Northwesterly winds in Rajasthan have brought the mercury down, thereby slashing the temperature across the state.

