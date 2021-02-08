Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) Phulbani in Odisha's Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 7.5 degree Celsius on Monday even as the IMD forecast said nine districts would experience cold wave in the next 24 hours.

The districts which would experience cold wave conditions in next 24 hours are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Nawarangpur, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Apart from Phulbani, the other places which recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius are Daringbadi in Kandhamal district (9) and Kirei (10), an IMD official said.

The official said dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha while shallow fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput of South Interior region.

In its minimum temperature forecast, the IMD said that the night temperature is very likely to fall by 1-2 degree Celsius during next 2 days and gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter over the districts of Odisha. Minimum temperature (Night temperature) will be below normal by 3-4 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days, it said.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, asked the district collectors to give Yellow Warning (Be updated) and to remain alert to the adverse impact of the prevailing cold wave conditions.

