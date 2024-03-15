New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): An inter-faith delegation led by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) organised the 'Dawat-e-Iftar' party for members of the Muslims community at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi on the holy occasion of first Friday in the month of Ramzan.

Spreading the message of communal harmony, universal brotherhood, unity in diversity and peaceful co-existence, members of the Muslim community along with Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jain, Parsis and ambassadors of six Muslim countries sat together, took the Iftar feast and vowed whole-hearted support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into Viksit Bharat.

Hailing the past 10 years of the BJP government as the "Golden era", the Muslim community along with the multi-faith congregation at the dargah prayed for the sound health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged support for his successful return as Prime Minister of India in 2024 elections.

Muslim community expressed gratitude to PM Modi for providing benefits of numerous welfare schemes that have ensured equal empowerment of people from all communities in the country.

Expressing gratitude to the Multifaith delegation members for hosting the rare Iftar feast on the sacred month of Ramzan, Muslim community members said that it is such gestures of communal harmony and pure love that have brought people from all communities together like never in the past 10 years of the PM Modi-led BJP government.

Imbued in the very essence of communal harmony, members of the Muslim community said that India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is setting new precedents of universal brotherhood and peace co-existence of all communities together.

"Modi mantra of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas has become a reality in every nook and cranny of the country today and every citizen of the country irrespective of his or her caste, creed, religion or socio-economic status has been making significant contribution for transforming Bharat into the third largest economy of the world before 2030," said Muslim community leaders.

"Driven by the sheer passion of Nation First, PM Modi has not only shown direction but made every community an integral part of his all-inclusive and all-encompassing development agenda", added the leaders of the Muslim community.

Muslim leaders added, "Politics of appeasement to garner votes is a thing of the past now as under the PM Modi-led BJP government in the past 10 years, the lives of not just the Muslim community but that of every Minority community have seen a sea change and changed for better. We have not only been empowered but made inalienable part of PM Modi's development agenda."

Dr Muawiael Bukhari, Ambassador of Sudan to India, said, "I am glad to share this great moment this evening with my Muslim brother from all over India and members of other communities to attend the Iftaar at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah and to partake the blessings of this holy month. It is also a great opportunity to showcase that India is a peaceful and secure country to the world - a fabric for different religions and entities to join together for the sake of humanity."

"It is a unique speciality of India to embrace diversity and foster communal harmony among different religions and sects for the sake of unity and solidarity of One Nation." Further, congratulating PM Modi for his excellence as the Prime Minister and for being a great leader of India, Dr Bukhari wished him success in his further endeavours, so that he can continue to do excellent work for his country," he added.

Basem F Hellis, Counsellor at the Embassy of Palestine, while sending his blessings to all, said, "Islam gives the message of peace, love, and security for the people of all religions. However, it is very difficult to accept and respect other religions, and today's gathering for Iftar is a great example for all where people of diverse religious communities have gathered together, exemplifying communal harmony and religious tolerance."

"It is the most unique feature of India which is a huge country with multi-lingual, multi-cultural, and also many religions living together. Through its diversity, India sends a message to the entire world to live in peace together," he added.

He also thanked India under PM Modi's leadership for supporting Palestine during the difficult times and sending aid to the people of the country.

Ebrima Mboob Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission, Republic of Gambia said, "I want to thank PM Modi for organizing this wonderful event that has brought people from all religions together. Other countries must learn from this gesture. Mr Modi has become a mentor and teacher of secularity to the entire world today. He has become a global leader for the entire humankind."

Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu gratefully expressed joy over the privilege of not only participating but also hosting the Iftar-e-Daawat for the Muslim brothers amidst the sacred month of Ramadan, where members of different communities gathered in significant numbers.

He further said, "India has always been a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society, where every faith has co-existed in harmony for ages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened this spirit of oneness and brotherhood amongst the Indians over the past decade by creating 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', and consequently ensured the progress of every Community irrespective of any discrimination through his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra."

"As Indians, let each one of us uphold the principle of 'Nation First' and continue to put in collective efforts towards the progress, unity, and security of the nation, so that we can build a stronger, united and developed India by 2047, as envisioned by our Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Appreciating PM Modi for extended wishes to the nation on the commencement of the auspicious Islamic month of Ramadan, Syed Farid Ahmed Nizami, Sajjadanashin of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, New Delhi and President of Dargah management committee, said the Muslim community too wishes him on this auspicious occasion.

"We hope the country will continue to have an atmosphere of love and peace like it is at present. We have always welcomed PM Modi's slogan of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. As the citizens of India, it's obvious that we wish to be shoulder to shoulder-for the progress and development of the country. Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia is anyway a symbol of unity in diversity as people of all communities come here to pray and seek blessings," he said.

He further added, "We have always stood with this slogan. We must rise above our religious identities to take the country forward as Indians and set an example as a citizen of the country. We must show the world that we are united when it comes to nation. We move above our caste or religion for our country. I feel the whole country is standing with the Prime Minister's slogan of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and everyone is standing together to achieve this. We are united for peace and communal harmony."

On PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Nizami said, "Many of the Indian Muslims are poor and unemployed, especially in the rural areas. To address this, PM Modi has made an effort, and we pray he gets success in this endeavour. PM Modi has come forward to be the voice for the cause of Pasmanda Muslims and other sections of the poor and marginalized Muslims."

"We welcome this and we pray that he gets success in this. Everybody is involved in PM Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He is bringing people of all communities together and we wish him all the success in this. India will for sure scale great heights of development and achieve big in the world. And people of all communities are united in this for sure," he added.

Kashish Warsi said, "We are fortunate that on the first Friday of Ramadan, our Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Hindu and Parsi brothers organized such a beautiful Iftar for us. It shows the beauty of our country and our unity. The love for each other among people of different religions is the result of Modi ji's initiatives. Before him, there was only appeasement politics regarding minorities in the country. But Modi ji explained in a loud voice to the countrymen that only when everyone is together, there will be development. I express my heartfelt gratitude to my Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Hindu and Parsi brothers for today's Iftar."

Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah Deewan Syed Tahir Nizam said, "India's diversity fosters harmony and mutual respect among all the religions. Celebrating the wisdom of Sufis and saints that India has been blessed with over the ages, he further highlighted the freedom to practice beliefs and celebrate festivals."

He added, "On this First Friday of Ramzan, a special Iftaar-e-daawat and Seheri has been organized at the Dargah, fostering solidarity among communities. Participants depart with blessings as Muslim brothers open their Rozas, symbolizing our deep connection to India. We are yet to bestow upon India the unparalleled progress and recognition so that when the world looks at it, sees Bharat as a beacon of inspiration. However, the rise of nations depends on us, our actions."

Sufi Mohammad Kausar Hasan Majidi said, "Ramzan is the holiest month for us Muslims, and it is a privilege for me to be a part of this special Iftar today. This feast-e-Iftar is very special for us because it has been organized not by Muslims, but by our Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Hindu and Parsi brothers. Our country has changed a lot in the last 10 years. Where 10 years ago we were made to fight in the name of religion, today the same religion is uniting us. Modi is the first Prime Minister who has thought about minorities."

Mohammad Ali Masoodi, a local Muslim boy from Delhi and a first-time voter expressed support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership while commending his various initiatives for youth development and for steering India towards greater success over the last 10 years.

He said, "Prime Minister Modi consistently urges the youth to unite and make collective efforts as a significant Pillar of Country's Progress. Since the youth are the future of our country, we must reform/ change ourselves to reform and bring about a positive change in our society. Only when the youth progress, so will our nation and its future."

"PM Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' is a huge initiative for uniting the whole of India against territorial and religious divides within the country. It symbolizes that India - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari - is One. We are all One Country, One Soul. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi's guiding principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Saath' has effectively fostered inclusive participation from every Indian towards the progress of India as one Nation," said Masoodi urging everyone to spread love and harmony, which is the heritage of One Bharat.

A Sikh, Paramjit Singh Chandok said, "Today we organized a feast-e-Iftar for our Muslim brothers. The idea of organizing such an event came from the mantra of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' given by our Prime Minister Modi Ji. Langar has great importance in our Sikh religion. People of all religions and castes eat langar sitting in a row. Today we have seen something similar here, and the mind has become happy. We will pray to Waheguru that Modi ji continues to lead the country in this manner and goodwill remains in the country."

Rev Father Sebastian Kolithanam said, "Today I am very happy to join the Iftar feast of my Muslim brothers here in the month of Ramadan. Our country has always been a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood where people speaking different religions, sects and languages live together with love and celebrate their festivals together with full devotion. Even though our religions are different, the teachings and messages of all our religions are only love, peace and harmony. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, there has been inclusive development of all religions in the last ten years. Considering all religions as equal, he has ensured the conservation and development of religious places of each religion,".

Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok said, "Today, seeing everyone here together, I feel that at last we Indians have learned the lesson of unity. Despite fighting among ourselves for years, today we stand united, and together we have organized a feast for our Muslim brothers on the first Friday of the most important month of Ramzan. This change was not so easy, for this our Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked day and night. We had not seen such a hardworking Prime Minister in the 65 years of independence. On the occasion of this auspicious day, we wish him good health, so that he may continue to lead the way of goodwill for the countrymen in future also."

A Jain, Goswami Sushil Maharaj, while congratulating the Muslim brothers on Ramadan, said all religions only give the message of humanity.

"There is no place for hatred, enmity and jealousy in any religion. Just as Jainism considers love, non-violence and brotherhood as supreme, similarly Islam religion also gives the message of living life with love, brotherhood and harmony. Today people of all religions have come together for the Iftar feast for the Muslim community, which proves that we are all together and celebrate each other's festivals together with love." (ANI)

