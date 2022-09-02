New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Ahead of upcoming festivals, the police on Friday urged citizens to follow guidelines issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and immerse idols only at designated places identified by authorities.

The police also urged people to use natural dyes, colours and biodegradable materials for decoration of idols.

"We urge you to follow the Delhi Pollution Control Committee guidelines to have pollution-free celebrations. Wish you happy festivities," the Delhi Police tweeted.

According to DPCC guidelines tweeted by the police, people have been asked not immerse plaster of paris (POP)-based idols in any water body/ponds/ghats except at designated places.

The Delhi government's pollution control body had asked district magistrates to ensure idols are not immersed in the Yamuna or any other water body during this year's Ganeshotva and Durga Puja.

It said violations are punishable with a fine of Rs 50,000 or a jail term of up to six years, it had said in an order issued Monday.

The DPCC has also asked urban local bodies to create artificial ponds in the proximity of residential areas for idol immersion. The Delhi Police has been directed to check the entry of vehicles carrying plaster of paris (POP) idols into the city.

Municipal bodies have been asked to issue directions to all zonal offices to take action against illegal idol-making.

The DPCC said idol immersion creates serious problems as toxic chemicals used in their preparation leach out in the water.

"Paints, colours and dyes applied on such POP idols contain hazardous chemicals such as mercury, zinc oxide, chromium, lead, cadmium which harms aquatic life which when consumed by humans may cause cancer and other diseases, including respiratory ailments and skin infection," it had said.

