Gwalior, Jan 18 (PTI) On the eve of the tenth round of talks between the Centre and agitating farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the stalemate continues as farmer unions are not discussing the provisions they find problematic and appealed to them to discuss "options" which could resolve the "problem".

Speaking to reporters here, Tomar said the government has been discussing the issue of the three new agri laws with agitating farmers with an "open mind".

"We are willing to discuss the issues concerning the three laws with an open mind, but they (farmer unions) are not discussing the provisions (in the legislations) that are problematic, and therefore the stalemate continues," he said.

The tenth round of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmers' unions is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Separately, a Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve the crisis is also scheduled to hold its first meeting on Tuesday.

The previous rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to reach any concrete results, as protesting unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, but the government has refused to do so.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday), we are meeting again and I am hopeful that if they (farm unions) discuss options then it will lead to the solution of the problem," Tomar said.

"Nine rounds of discussions have taken place so far with the agitating farmer unions. I have always been telling them to discuss those provisions which are problematic for cultivators," he said.

Tomar said the Central government has always been ready for talks and to amend those provisions with an open mind, and is doing so also.

"But unions are unable to discuss these provisions which have resulted in the stalemate," Tomar said.

The agriculture minister also listed out various measures taken by the Narendra Modi government for the welfare of farmers, including "giving away Rs 75,000 crore every year in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi".

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi is an initiative by the Government of India in which all farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

When asked about the Congress staging a protest on the issue of agriculture laws in his Lok Sabha constituency Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Tomar said, the Congress had no right to talk about farmers, "as that party is responsible for the current plight of agriculturists".

He said the Congress had promised agri reforms in its manifesto for the 2019 elections.

"Now, the Congress should first go before the media to announce roll back of its promises mentioned in the poll manifesto. After the Congress does so, then only it will have the right to talk on these farm laws," the BJP leader said.

Asked about the tractor rally announced by farmers on Republic Day, Tomar said farmers are also responsible to ensure they will not do anything that will hurt the Republic Day's traditions and fervor, "as the country got Independence after making a lot of sacrifices".

"I am sure that farmers will rethink their proposed agitation on that day," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)