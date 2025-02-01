New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Imported life saving drugs and medicines used in the treatment of cancer, rare and other severe chronic diseases, along with imported motorcycles, are set to become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union Budget 2025-26.

However, certain items like interactive flat panel (touch screen) displays imported as fully built units and certain knitted fabrics will become costlier due to increase in basic customs duties.

The following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.

Cheaper:

*Imported motorcycles as completely built (CBU) unit with engine capacity not exceeding 1600cc

*Motorcycles with engine capacity not exceeding 1600cc imported in semi-knocked down (SKD) form

*Motorcycles with engine capacity not exceeding 1600cc imported in completely knocked down form

*Imported motorcycles with engine capacity of 1600cc and above in CBU form

*Motorcycles with engine capacity of 1600cc and above in SKD form

*Motorcycles with engine capacity of 1600cc and above in CKD form Imported vehicles for transport of 10 or more persons

*Synthetic flavouring essences and mixtures, used in food and drink industries

*Articles of Jewellery, goldsmiths' and silversmiths' ware

*Ethernet switches Carrier grade

Costlier

*Certain imported knitted fabrics

* Interactive Flat Panel Displays which are imported as completely built units.

